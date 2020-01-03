CONWAY—Demetra Kelly Blain was God's gift of a beautiful baby girl to Dr. Peter Carlisle and Mrs. Juanita Lynch Kelly on Aug. 5, 1948.
Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, she moved to Conway with her family, where she attended the Whittemore Schools. Demetra transferred to Mather High School in Beaufort where she graduated. She attended Mather Junior College and Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, preparing her for a career in medical laboratory technology.
Demetra's work in both the Loris Hospital and Conway Medical Center was instrumental in determining patient diagnosis and progress in their treatment. She was a trusted and valued technician until her retirement after 30 years of service.
Throughout her life, Demetra was a loyal friend to many, here and across the nation. She doted on son Shea, and her three grandchildren. Demetra was a gentle spirit who showed kindness towards everyone she met.
She enjoyed traveling, reading and the outdoors. Since her youth, Demetra knew and relied on God the Father and His son, The Christ. She was a member of the Bethlehem #1 Missionary Baptist Church and later Come As You Are Christian Bible Fellowship.
Demetra's parents, Dr. and Mrs. Kelly, her beloved former spouse, Jobe Abraham Blain, and stepdaughter Gwendolyn (Ghee) Blain (Harold) preceded her in death.
Remaining to mourn her loss are her son Shea Carlisle Clarkson (Liane) and grandchildren Aaliyah J. Clarkson (Augusta, Georgia) Noel A. Clarkson (Augusta) and Uriah L. Clarkson (Biloxi, Mississippi). Also grieving are brothers Patrick Kelly (Manonne), Michael Kelly (Diane), Peter Kelly (Pamela) and Anthony Kelly (Judith) and stepchildren Barbra Blain-Bellamy (Bobby), Mamie (Lynn) Blain, Jobe (Jay) Blain, and Bryan Brown (Leshaunda).
We will forever miss and cherish fond memories of Demetra Kelly Blain. She left a legacy of walking gently and caring much for others.
Funeral services were held Dec. 28 at Bethlehem No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Sonny Bridges, Sr. Pastor Mumford Hamilton, and Elder Cedric Spain. A private committal service will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
