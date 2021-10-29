Delto Lorine Cartrette

A funeral service for Delto Lorine Cartrette, 91, was held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Tereyl Prosser officiating.

Burial followed in Campground Cemetery on Ninth Avenue.

Mrs. Cartrette died Oct. 27 in Conway Medical Center.

Born Oct. 9, 1930 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Anson and Velma Williams Causey.

She was also predeceased by her husband, Leva Phillip Cartrette; son, Lanford Cartrette; and siblings, Jackie Causey, Donnie Causey, A.W. Causey, Shirley Johnson and Peggy Sarvis.

Lorine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandson. Her passion was taking care of others.

Mrs. Cartrette is survived by her son, Lanny Cartrette (Peggy Jo); siblings, Velma Marie Thompkins and Larry Causey (Judy); granddaughter, April Martin (Cecil T. Henderson Jr.); great-grandchild, Landon Thomas Henderson; special nieces, Kimberly Rowe and Sherry Bellamy; and many other family and friends who will miss her.

