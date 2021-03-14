Deloris J. Roberts
Graveside services for Deloris J. Roberts, 76, will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. in Waccamaw House of Worship with Terrell Prosser officiating.
Mrs. Roberts, wife of William K. Roberts, passed away March 13.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow Vause and Carrie Howell Vause. She was a member of the Waccamaw House of Worship and a former member of Little Lamb Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mrs. Roberts loved to sing and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was predeceased by a son, William Kristopher Roberts; and a grandson, Brandon Johnson.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 53 years are one son, Jeffery Johnson of Conway; one daughter, Sharon Cruz Reyes (Victor) of Conway; her great-granddaughter that she raised, Taylor Ann Johnson of Conway; three grandchildren, Ashley Watts, Kelsey Watts and Bobby Johnson (Julie); three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home March 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m..
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.