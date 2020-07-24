MYRTLE BEACH—Delores P. Scott, 64, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on July 13.
Delores was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Martinsville, Virginia, a daughter to David and Ivanelle Prillaman. She was preceded in death by her mother.
In life, Delores was a dedicated member of the Myrtle Beach Church of Christ. In her leisure time, she loved caring for and spending time with her family most of all.
She also enjoyed gardening, lighthouses and cats.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years,Clemon “Eddie” Scott Jr.; daughter Valerie Wells; granddaughter Annie Wells; father David Prillaman and brother Curtis Prillaman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Delores’ honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
Services will be announced at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Carolina Forest is honored to be serving the family.
