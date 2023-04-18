Delores Hughes Johnston
A graveside service for Delores Hughes Johnston, 90, will be held April 19 at 3 p.m. in Antioch UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Rickets officiating.
Mrs. Johnston passed away April 17.
Born Sept. 27, 1932 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Julian Walker and Julia Mae Calhoun Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Ernest W. Johnston Jr; daughter. Melanie Maine Johnston; sister, Carolyn H. McLain; brother, James Walker Hughes; daughter-in-law, Joye Hendrick Johnston; son-in-law, William R. “Ray” Cannon; and grandson, Will Cannon.
Granny, as she was lovingly called, loved cooking and caring for her family. She enjoyed watching all sports. She spent many hours at ballparks watching her grandsons play baseball. She was a member of Antioch UMC.
Delores is survived by her children, Cynthia J. Cannon, Ernest W. (Woody) Johnston III (Marie); Mary J. Altman (Mike); grandchildren, Chuck Johnston, Jodi J. Cox (Michael), Robbie Cannon, Kent Altman (Lindsey), Clay Altman (Kirby), Johnston Long and Hughes Long (Erin); great-grandchildren, Dalton Johnston, Peyton Johnston, Brandon Cox, Hayden Long, Reid Cannon, Jesse Cox, Brenton Long, Andersen Altman, Mary Hendrick Altman and Brayton Long; one brother, J. Odell Hughes (Juanita), and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorials may be made to Antioch UMC, 5526 Antioch Road, Conway S.C. 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
