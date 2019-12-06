MYRTLE BEACH—Delores “Dee” Lowe Wilcox, 72, loving wife and mother, died Nov. 28 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Syracuse, New York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lillian Lemay.
Mrs. Wilcox was a former director of the GSWIBC. She was an avid bowler who loved animals, traveling and knitting. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Dick Wilcox; son Paul Wilcox of Myrtle Beach; sister-in-law Barbara Ewer; niece Erin Mangold (Lee); great nieces Allyson and Emma Mangold; nephew Bart Ewer and cousins Rona Russell, Susan Onley, Kathleen Gray, Dorothy Gray, Keith Gray, Christopher Gray, Donald Gray, Dennis Gray, Robert Ross, Maureen Nolan, Edward Manahan and Allison Ellia.
A graveside service was held Dec. 4 at Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.