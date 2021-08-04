Della Mae Collins
Funeral services for Della Mae Collins, 87, will be held Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. in White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Hyman and the Rev. Buddy Seay. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Aynor.
Mrs. Collins, widow of Archie “Toby” Collins, passed away Aug. 3.
Born June 24, 1934 in Conway, Mrs. Collins was the daughter of the late Isaac Benjamin Galloway and the late Maggie Todd Galloway. She was a longtime, faithful member of White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Carolina Assembly.
Mrs. Collins was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Toby Collins; her son, Andy Collins; and her brothers, Ben Donnie Galloway, Tommy J. “Buck” Galloway, “Happy” Galloway, Lonnie Galloway and Rooster Galloway.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Collins, Michael Collins, Diane Cox, Susan Edwards and Betty Hoffman; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church and at other times at the home of Crystal Edwards.
Memorial donations may be made to White Savannah Free Will Baptist Church Seniors Group, 4010 S.C. 65, Conway 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
