Della Ann Bryant

A funeral service for Della Ann Bryant, 84, will be held May 1 at 2:30 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service in Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 SC-544, Conway.

Mrs. Bryant, of Myrtle Beach, passed away April 26 in her home.

Della was born in Barling, Ark., to Fred and Sudie Cross on July 30, 1937. She loved to sew, crochet, quilt, decorate and refinish furniture.

She raised three children and kept a loving home for many years in Myrtle Beach. She loved everyone, especially her children and grandchildren.

Della was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bryant, to whom she was married for 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her brother Gerald Cross; her daughter, Sherry Bryant-Assemany; and her son, Jeff Bryant.

Della is survived by her son, Charlie Bryant and his wife Maria of Townville; her daughter-in-law, Stacey Bryant (Jeff); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dana, Jessica, Sarah, Patrick, Stewart, Nicholas, Sam, Cynthia, Tony, Sarah, Ava, Harmon, Lily, Mary Lee, Gloria and Jhade.

There will be a visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/

The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to caregivers Teri, Carmen and Kelly, doctors Pollard and Merriam, the Providence Hospice care team Sondra, Jeff and Carole, and Pastor Chuck and Pastor Jimmy Floyd.

