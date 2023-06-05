A funeral mass for Debra L. Noce, 71, will be celebrated by the Rev. Oscar Borda at St. James Catholic Church June 8 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Noce, wife of Ronald H. Noce, passed away June 4 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 20, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, Debra was the daughter of the late Donald Paul Ruston and the late Mildred Rita Hannon Ruston. She was a loving and dedicated nurse, serving for 30 years. Debra was a member of St. James Catholic Church and served as an usher at the Theatre of the Republic. She was deeply devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them.
Debra is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald H. Noce; her children, Brian J. Noce and his wife Celsa, and Jennifer Noce Mailloux; her grandchildren, Joshua Lammana, Justina Webb, Jevin Mailloux, Auburn Noce, Dominique Noce and Catherine Aquino; and her sisters, Nancy Roberts and Cheryl Ruston.
She was predeceased by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Ruston.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, June 7 from, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nurses Honor Guard of SC, 124 Debbie Drive, Pendleton, SC 29670 or to the American Nurses Foundation, P.O. Box 504342, St. Louis, Mo. 63150-4342.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.