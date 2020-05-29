MYRTLE BEACH—Born Sept. 3, 1955, to Orville W. Perry and B. Marie Sadler, in Charleston, West Virginia. Debra “Debi” Kay Perry was the youngest daughter of eight children.
Sadly, after a long illness on May 18, Debi took her heavenly flight into the arms of her parents and sister who were awaiting her in heaven.
Debi was a 1973 graduate of Dupont High School. After high school, Debi went on to obtain her cosmetology license.
She always appreciated the finer things in life including jewelry, cosmetics and clothing.
She had a fabulous sense of style. Debi also had an amazing gift of caring for others and it brought her great joy in life.
She was a dedicated Christian, a loving mother, devoted MiMi to her grandchildren and a great friend and sister.
She had an infectious smile that could light up a room and bring happiness to all near her.
Debi believed in being lighthearted, silly, and not taking things or life too seriously. She felt that if life were taken too seriously you would miss the blessings and happiness that life has to offer.
She had a beautiful soul that radiated kindness and love, and the world was a better place with her in it.
On May 5, 2020, Debi made the long journey to Myrtle Beach to be close to and cared for by her daughter. She lived out her final days surround by an abundance of love.
Debi will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her and by those whose lives she touched in so many ways.
So many will have a special story to tell about this generous and compassionate woman.
Debi was preceded in death by father O. W. Perry; mother Marie Perry; sister Jeannie Jarret and Melanie Della Maggiore.
Debi is survived, loved, and missed by daughter Gina Della Maggiore (Trey) of Myrtle Beach and son Chris Della Maggiore of Charleston, West Virginia. She is also survived by the loves of her life, grandson Cade Evans, and granddaughter Willow Della Maggiore.
She is survived by sisters Betty Paige of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Barbara “Annie” Browning (Mike) Myrtle Beach and brothers Skip Perry (Kim) Montverde, Florida, Joe Perry (Sharon), Charleston, West Virginia, Dan Perry ( Gina), Charleston, Steve Perry (Mindy), Charleston and Steve Jarrett of Sutton, West Virginia.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
She is also survived by those that she considered and called family: John Hash; the Withrow and Dubois family, especially, Mary, Joanna and Emily and Carolyn Baldwin, Taran Graham, Diane Burkhart and Stefanie Della Maggiore.
We know her heavenly flight will bring her peace, warmth, and unspeakable Joy.
May she rest in peace now. We rest assured in the promise that we will be with her again one day.
Special thanks to her loving niece Karrie and everyone that contributed making it possible for Debi to be with her daughter and family during her final days.
A big thanks to the staff of Grand Strand Medical Center, the team at Crescent Hospice Care and all others who cared for Debi with such love.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held in Charleston, West Virginia, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Debi’s honor to The Kidney Foundation.
