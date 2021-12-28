Debra A Donovan
Debra “Debbie” Donovan, 67, joined the angels on Dec. 15.
She will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother “Nanna”, sister, and friend.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Debbie spent most of her life there before moving to Myrtle Beach in 2015. She was a retired addiction counselor, who dedicated her life to helping others cope with the struggles of addiction. Debbie was very proud of and grateful for achieving sobriety herself more than 30 years ago. She loved to travel, attend Broadway shows, concerts and anything related to the ocean (scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming with dolphins, etc…). She was looking forward to the end of COVID restrictions, so she could make her second trip to Ireland after her trip was canceled last year due to the pandemic. She also loved spending time with, as she said her “amazing grandsons” Ryan and Aiden.
Having spent years fighting various illnesses, Debbie was not afraid to die. She thought of death as a new beginning and wanted her friends and family to look at it as a time for personal growth.
She loved angels and was looking forward to becoming one herself one day.
Debbie was preceded in death earlier this year by her brother, Jim Donovan and lifelong friend (”sister”) Irene Montalban.
She leaves behind a son, Jim Sansevero and his wife Kimberly; two grandsons, whom she absolutely adored, Ryan and Aiden Sansevero; a brother, Jerry Donovan and his wife Judy; nephews Joseph and Robert Donovan and Frank Schaefer; and “nieces”, Desiree Hall and Savanah Montalban.
She also leaves behind many cousins and close friends that she enjoyed traveling with and speaking to regularly.
Debbie had requested that in lieu of any flowers or prayer cards, that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
The family is planning a memorial service to celebrate the life of Debbie.
Anyone who is interested in attending should contact her son, Jim at jsansevero@gmail.com
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
