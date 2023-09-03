Deborah Ricketts Pearce
LONGS-Deborah Ricketts Pearce, 73, passed away Aug. 23 in McLeod Health Carolina Forest.
Born Sept. 6, 1949 in Forty Fort, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Ricketts and the late Louise Wilkinson Ricketts. Mrs. Pearce worked as a manger for a natural health clinic and was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pearce was predeceased by her husband, William Pearce.
Survivors include her daughter, Kaitlyn “Kate” Pearce; amd two sisters, Jackie Ricketts (Sonya) and Nancy Gavrish (Gav).
Memorial services will be private.
