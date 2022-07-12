Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson, 59, passed away unexpectedly July 8 in Conway.
Born Aug. 8, 1962 in Marlborough, Mass., she was a daughter of Anthony Donovan Sr. and Patricia Mancini Donovan Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnson; mother, Patricia Donovan; grandparents, Eleanor and Alphonse Mancini; and brother, Matthew Donovan.
She is survived by sons, Christopher Heikkila, Robert Johnson and Anthony Johnson; daughters, Kimbaley Hall, Nicole (Julio) Solorzano, Allison (Nicholas) Howard and Dominque Johnson; former husband and friend, Thomas Heikkila; her beloved grandchildren; Father Anthony Donovan Sr.; and siblings, Sheryl (Phillip) Evans, Lisa (John) Shumski, Anthony (Sharon) Donovan, Andrew Donovan, Nicholas Donovan and David Donovan; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Deborah cared deeply for her children, grandchildren and family, and she fought to live with the pain that she had to endure daily.
We hurt thinking about the sacrifice, but we smile knowing she is no longer suffering and is at peace with no pain, sadness or worries.
There has to be a heaven for her, flaws and all. In this imperfect world she was perfectly imperfect.
While we all grieve her loss, the family is choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit privately.
We would appreciate any kind words or fond memories of Deborah Johnson.
