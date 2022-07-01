Deborah A. Dawson
Deborah A. Dawson, 64, passed away June 30 in McLeod Loris.
Born Feb. 15, 1958 in Winchester Va., she was a daughter of Shirley Kibler Morgan and the late Everette Morgan.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Dawson is survived by her husband, Thomas Dawson; two sons, Michael Breeden and Thomas “TJ” Dawson; one daughter, Tiffany Dawson; two sisters, Sissy Morgan and Mary Clark; brother, Buddy Morgan; seven grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.