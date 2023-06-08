Dean Johnston Thompkins
Funeral services for Dean Johnston Thompkins, 90, will be held June 11 at 2 p.m. in High Point Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Thompkins, widow of James M. Thompkins, passed away June 7.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Maggie Johnson Johnston. She was the youngest of three children.
Her brother was born with polio, so she began school at age 4 and helped take care of him. This began her lifelong passion for helping others. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Conway National Bank for 44 years. This had been her only employer and she retired as branch manager for the Main Street branch.
Mrs. Thompkins had been married to Mr. Thompkins for 59 years, when he passed away in 2013. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church where she served in various positions. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in several positions.
She was active in her community with her faith, family and friends always being her main priorities in life.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thompkins was predeceased by a brother, B.T. Johnston; and two sisters, Itiline Bashor and Mary Cannon.
Surviving are one daughter, FeDora T. Cannon (Jimmy) of Conway; one son, Jimm Thompkins (Charlotte) of Conway; three grandchildren, Lee Cannon, Tres Thompkins and Aleigha Thompkins; two great-grandchildren, Brewer Cannon and Lakely Cannon; and several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 5 pm.-7 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Anderson Oaks and Agape Hospice for all their care and love over the past few years.
Memorials may be sent to High Point Baptist Church, 6923 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.