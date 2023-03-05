Daylon Wayne Sarvis
LORIS-Funeral services for Daylon Wayne Sarvis, 64, will be held March 7 at 2 p.m. in Mt Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. David Watts officiating.
Mr. Sarvi passed away March 3 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Loris, he was a son of the late JW and Shirley Ann Sarvis. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was an avid farmer and enjoyed sharing his crops with his family, friends and community. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and PaPa. He loved spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. He was a simple man who enjoyed living life to the fullest. He was a dedicated worker and loved his work family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sarvis was predeceased by a brother, Kenny Sarvis; sister, Karen Norris Blackwell; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Donna Cox Sarvis; son, Joshua “Buck” Wayne Sarvis (Hilaire); grandchildren, Baylee, Madison and Riley Gabriel and Remy Lynn Marie Sarvis, many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and his two best friends that have helped him through his sickness, Harry Harrelson and Tony Mincey.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, March 6 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
