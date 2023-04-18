David William Rickert
A memorial service for David William Rickert, 80, will be held April 22 at 2 p.m. in Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
David, of Conway, departed this life and was greeted by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 18.
He was the son of the late William and Dorothy Rickert, born in Philadelphia, Pa., Dec. 5, 1942.
Born to Christian parents, David came to know Christ as Savior at a young age. In July 1966, David married Doris Ott, and they faithfully served the Lord together for 56 years.
In 1970, they moved to Pittsboro, NC, to begin their first ministry as house parents for boys at Pittsboro Christian Home. In 1973, David and Doris moved to Conway where they joined in the ministry at Bethany Bible Chapel. It was during this time that Dave began serving at various camps and even enjoyed frequently ministering to the believers in Spanish Wells, Bahamas.
In 1982, the Rickert family moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they served the Lord for almost ten years at Parkway Chapel. Sensing the Lord's leading, the Rickerts returned to Conway in 1991, where David pastored at Bethany Bible Chapel until stepping back in 2019.
David was blessed with a unique gift. People understood his clear preaching and presentation of the Gospel and appreciated the genuine care shown from his frequent visits. He greatly enjoyed delivering the Our Daily Bread devotional booklets to many people in Horry County. David's "motto" was, "Preach, pray, and plug away!" which he did until the day the Lord called him home.
The people of Bethany, Conway and Horry County will miss David greatly. Time and eternity will reveal the Lord's gracious fruits of David's faithful labors.
David is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 56 years, Doris Rickert. Also surviving are their children, Jeff (Kara) Rickert, Beverly (Paul) Brooks and Doug (Kathryn) Rickert. Fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandson also survive to continue David’s legacy. Also surviving are a brother, Paul Rickert; and sister, Jane (Bill) Hulshizer.
It can truly be said of David that he fought the good fight, he finished his course and he kept the faith.
Visitation will be held April 22 from noon to 2 p.m. at Bethany Bible Chapel.
The service will also be streamed online with Facebook Live by Bethany Bible Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Three Springs Ministries, 874 Linck Hill Road, Morris, Pa. 16938 or at www.threespringsministries.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
And then one day, I'll cross that river. I'll fight life's final war with pain. And then as death gives way to victory, I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know He reigns, ("Because He Lives," Bill and Gloria Gaither).
