David Thompson

Funeral services for David Thompson, 61, will be held Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Danny Banks officiating.

Burial will follow in Eaddy Ford Cemetery in Johnsonville.

Mr. Thompson passed away Nov. 5 in McLeod Carolina Forest.

Born Aug. 31, 1960 in Horry County, he was a son of Claudia Thompson and the late Rutledge David Thompson.

David enjoyed reading and riding his golf cart.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his mother, Claudia Thompson; siblings, Jeff Thompson and Joyce Edwards (Mark), along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.