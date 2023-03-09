David Thomas Roberts
A celebration of life for David Thomas Roberts (Poodle), 59, will be held March 18 at 2 p.m. in the Goldfinch Funeral Chapel with Preacher Mitchell Livingston officiating. The service will continue in Hillcrest Cemetery on SC-544.
David left this world March 7 in Conway.
Born Aug. 31, 1963 in Frenchtown, N.J., he later moved to North Myrtle Beach where he graduated as a “Chief” from North Myrtle Beach High.
He had many friends who loved him. David and his first wife opened a successful movie max in Union in the early 1990s until he and she later decided to move back to North Myrtle Beach to be closer to family and friends. He was always in sales; most recently he was an amazing camper salesman at Camping World for many years.
David loved fishing, hunting and taking his boat to the river every chance he had, riding four wheelers and his side by side, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and his dog Drake. His world revolved around his children and grandchildren going to every school and sporting event they had. He was always making people smile and laugh. He never met a stranger. David truly lived life to the fullest. He was able to have his life long dreams come true by living beside his children and grandchildren and being able to see them every day for the past year and seven months. It was truly a blessing to him.
Called “Poodle” by most of his close friends because of his dark curly hair, David loved his friends and spoke highly of each and every one of them. He enjoyed telling stories of childhood to his kids and grandkids and checking up on his friends every chance he got. His love was so deep and always sincere. He thought the world of all of his friends and was known by many for his outgoing and funny personality.
David is survived by his son, Thomas Roberts Jr. and his wife Ashley Roberts; daughter, Demi Brinson and her husband David Brinson; father, Raymond Roberts; brother, John Roberts; sister, Sandy Lung; grandsons, Keegan Brinson and Walker Roberts; granddaughters, Bailey Brinson and Caroline Roberts; and his dog, Drake, that was his absolute best friend and went everywhere with him.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Roberts; and brother, Jeff Roberts.
David will be missed so much and his love for his family and friends will never be forgotten. He was one of a kind and one who can never be replaced. He is forever our Daddy and PawPaw.
The family will be having visitation March 18 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.