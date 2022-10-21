David Odell Stalvey III
Funeral services for David Odell Stalvey III, 38, will be held Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Grainger Cemetery.
Mr. Stalvey passed away Oct. 18.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Carla Rogers Stalvey Lucas and the late David Odell Stalvey Jr. He was employed by Allied Manufacturing Industrial.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, David Odell Stalvey Sr. and Brookie Mae Stalvey; maternal grandparents, Carl W. and Molly Todd Rogers; and a cousin, Brittany Lane Stalvey.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Carla Rogers Stalvey Lucas (Randy) of Loris; one daughter, Clarissa Nicole Stalvey of Loris; one brother, Cody Lucas of Loris; an aunt, Reponsa Stalvey of Loris; an uncle, Delane Stalvey of Loris; a cousin, Shenea Ward (Blake) of Longs; and three great cousins, Abel Ward, Brooks Ward and Whitney Ward.
The family will receive family and friends at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Clarissa Stalvey College Fund, c/o Anderson Brothers Bank, 302 U.S. 701, Loris.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.