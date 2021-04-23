David Mishoe
LORIS-David Mishoe, 69, passed away April 21 after a prolonged illness.
David was born Sept. 1, 1951, in Lake City to the late Harry Benjamin Mishoe and the late Margaret McClam Mishoe.
He served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he attended the University of South Carolina where he received his undergraduate degree. Upon completing his master’s degree, he worked as a computer systems programmer for Synergy, Inc., as well as a professor with the University of Phoenix until his retirement.
David lived life to its fullest. His family always came first and his love for them knew no bounds. He toured the state judging BBQ contests and various cooking events. He thoroughly enjoyed RV’ing with his wife, and was an avid fisherman spending many hours teaching his beloved granddaughter, Selena, to fish on the St. John’s River in Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sonya Stanley Mishoe of the home; three sons, Scott David Mishoe and his wife Tonya of Lakeland, Fla., Benjamin Chad Mishoe and his wife Allison of Lillington, N.C., and Jaylyn Mays of Loris; one daughter, Jada Stanley Mishoe of Loris; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Harriett Mishoe Whitlock and her partner Gail Elmore of Florence; a special nephew, Mark Samborski of San Antonio, Texas; and a brother-in-law, Mark Adams of Jacksonville, Fla.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Dianne Mishoe Adams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please sign David’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
