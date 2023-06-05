David Michael Sowell, 70, of Bensalem, Pa., passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife May 25 in Little River. David was born April 14, 1953, in Abington, Pa.
Dave, as he was affectionately known, was a kind, loving and funny man who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Dave was an electrician by profession. He graduated from Bensalem High School in 1972 and pursued his passion for electrical work in many projects and endeavors, including building his own home from the ground up in Little River.
Dave was a skilled electrician who took great pride in his work. Outside of his career, Dave enjoyed fishing and spending as much time as he possibly could with the love of his life, Lori, whom he married May 16, 1992.
Dave absolutely loved spending time by the water, waiting for the perfect catch and watching the many antics and escapades that Lori found herself in.
In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, Dave is survived by his brother, Ronald Sowell of Bensalem, Pa., as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Sowell; his mother, Betty Jo (Hilton) Sowell; and his older brother, Ernest Sowell Jr., who served valiantly in Vietnam.
Dave never met a person that he didn’t like or called a friend.
Dave loved his wife fiercely, he loved his family and he loved the beautiful home he built with his very own hands.
Dave will be sorely missed by all who knew him, most especially Lori.
In lieu of flowers, Lori kindly requests contributions be made to the National Cancer Society in memory of her dear, sweet husband.
