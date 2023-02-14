David Lynn Hardee
David Lynn Hardee, 58, passed away Feb. 12.
Born July 17, 1964 in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of Gary Jessie Hardee and Diannah Gail McLeod Hardee.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardee is survived by siblings, Gary “Jay” Hardee, Deborah Wise and Tamara Hardee, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
