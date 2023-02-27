David Lee Soles
Visitation for David Lee Soles, 81, of Loris will take place March 4at 11 a.m. at Oak Dale Baptist Church, 1695 Oak Dale Road, Loris, followed immediately by a gravesite service.
Mr. Soles passed away peacefully at his home Feb. 25, surrounded by family.
Born March 22, 1941, he was a son of Reba Mae and Simon Soles Jr.
David graduated from Loris High School in 1960 and married his wife, Linda, in 1963. He went on to enjoy a very successful career as an expert Pipefitter with most of his jobsites out of town; however, David’s heart remained in Loris so he traveled home on most weekends.
Although he was eligible to retire many years ago, David continued to work as a teacher and mentor until late 2021, when he was sidelined by his illness.
David is survived by his wife Linda and three children, Steve, Teresa and Melissa; grandchildren, Chris, Katie, Jesse, Kenny Wayne, Chris, Mia and Damien; great-grandchildren, Bryant, Brooklynn, Brynnley, Ella Rae, Mack, Laiken, Kenny Wayne Jr., Bella, Jolie and Kadance.
He is also survived by his two brothers and a sister, Doug, Brice and Sylvia. David was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Judy.
Like many other men of his generation, David did not have an easy childhood.
His days were spent attending school, playing football and working the tobacco fields and farm. It wasn’t always all hard work though, David and his siblings managed to stir up their fair share of shenanigans. The stories that David’s siblings have shared from their childhood are guaranteed to make anyone laugh and cry and are reminiscent of a time when life was much simpler. Growing up, their family was the center of their universe and that bond has remained unbreakable.
A man with simple tastes, David was most comfortable in a pair of overalls and a t-shirt. He was a man of few words, but people always knew where they stood with him. He was a perfect example of what it means to be a man of integrity, loving, generous, hardworking, supportive and soft-spoken.
David would say that his greatest accomplishment in life was his children. His love for his family was always on display for all to see. His generosity and desire to provide his children with their best life possible came before anything else. David’s family ties were not bound by blood. Over the years, many of his co-workers became extensions of his family.
David’s second great passion in life was cars. Some of David’s most prized possessions are his collections of vintage vehicles and Jeff Gordon memorabilia. The restoration of his 1957 Pontiac Star Chief was a multiyear project and a true labor of love for him. Even as David’s memory began to decline, his ability to identify and talk about cars stayed strong. His love of cars was passed down to his son, daughter Teresa, and his grandsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.