David J. Jones
A graveside service for David J. Jones, 60, will be held Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Baker officiating.
Mr. Jones passed away Feb. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born March 12, 1961 in Conway, he was a son of the late Murray and Kathleen McClellan Jones.
David enjoyed football and racing.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Wanda G. Jones; children, Christopher David Jones and Justin Scott Jones (Amanda); sisters, Patsy Gore (Dennis) and Jeannie Soloman (Tom); grandchild, Cylus Jones; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends a half hour before the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
