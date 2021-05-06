David J. Hoyt
A memorial service for David J. Hoyt, 78, will be held May 29 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel.
Mr. Hoyt passed away May 1 at his residence.
David was born in Bridgeport, Conn., a son of the late Elmer Addison Hoyt and the late Ethel Oliver Hoyt.
David served 33 years in law enforcement and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. He served as a Lieutenant in Tactical Narcotics and the Detective Bureau in the Bridgeport Police Department. He was a member and supervisor of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Underwater Search and Rescue.
David served in the 82nd Airborne and was a member of the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment that took part in “Operation Power Pack '' in the Dominican Republic, 1965.
He enjoyed the outdoors, sailing, biking, diving, and camping and had countless memorial adventures with friends and family.
David was predeceased by his wife Carol Hoyt. His love for Carol and his family and good friends (both old and new) was ever-present. He had a zest for life, history, and politics, and his sharp mind and sense of humor was engaging. He touched countless lives. His passion and leadership influenced and helped so many. He was a blessing for which all who came in contact are grateful.
He is survived by his cousins, Nancy Newman, Barbara Yates, Mary Anne Ketabchi and their children to whom David was the greatest Uncle.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
