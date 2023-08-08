David Hart “Sonny” Singleton
David Hart “Sonny” Singleton, 77, passed away Aug. 7 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 23, 1946 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Johnnie and Thelma Hucks Singleton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Grier Singleton.
David was a charter member of Grace FWB Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent.
He was a former member of Mt. Ariel FWB Church where he was very active and had a big hand in building the classrooms and the vestibule for the church. Also, during his time there, he served as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, teacher and choir member.
David owned and operated S&S Caulking for many years. He enjoyed construction work, making and collecting knives, watching old Westerns, studying any kind of history and spending as much time as he could with his family.
David is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra “Cookie” Goff Singleton; two children, Hampton Hart Singleton (Sonja), Antoinette McKee (Scott); one brother, Grady Singleton (Margaret); 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove FWB Church at a later date with the Rev. Paul Hyman and the Rev. Larry Bell officiating.
Please send flowers to the home. Also, in honor of David, please plant a beautiful fruit tree.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway, is serving the family.
