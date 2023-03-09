David Handler Zinman
David Handler Zinman, 92, died peacefully Feb. 12 in Seattle after living a meaningful and consequential life.
He was born Oct. 6, 1930, in New York City to Meyer and Florence Zinman. David graduated from Columbia College in 1951, serving as a reporter on the Spectator, and earning a varsity letter on the school’s track team. In 1952, he received a master’s degree from
Columbia University’s Pulitzer School of Journalism. David served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. While stationed at the Norfolk, Va., naval base, he met the love of his life, Sara, a Conway native. David and Sara were married for 50 years, living, depending on the season, in Point Lookout, N.Y., Chautauqua, N.Y., and Conway.
In 1969, David won a Rockefeller-Sloan Kettering fellowship for the Advanced Science Writing Program at Columbia University and thereafter spent his journalism career as the medical and science specialist for Newsday. David wrote several books, including The Day Huey Long Was Shot and 50 Classic Motion Pictures. An avid runner, David ran marathons and road races late into his life, sometimes wearing a shirt announcing that “Grandpa just passed you.”
Never slowing down, he spent his retirement years writing feature pieces as a columnist for The Horry Independent, creating plays and short stories, and working as an adjunct college professor teaching film history.
David is survived and missed by his adoring children, Caroline, Daniel and Elizabeth; his daughter-in-law, Lauren; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha and Ava.
David was truly special; he had many talents and passions, and he was always interested in and curious to learn about everyone around him. We were so lucky to have him. If we could have picked, we would have picked him.
