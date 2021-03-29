David L. Grainger
CLARENDON, N.C.-Graveside services for David L. Grainger, 62, will be held March 30 at 3 p.m. in Stanley-Fowler Cemetery in Clarendon with the Rev. Dean Cartrette and the Rev. Paul Lambert officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. prior to services at Stanley-Fowler Cemetery.
Mr. Grainger passed away March 26 at his home in Clarendon.
Born Oct. 10, 1958, in Georgetown, he was the son of the late James Clayton Grainger Sr. and the late Eva Vivian Vaught Grainger.
Mr. Grainger worked in logging and as a truck driver, and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Survivors include his three sons, Derik Grainger and his wife Hope of Nakina, N.C., Chad Grainger and his wife Ashley of Mollie, N.C. and Erik Grainger of Loris; two brothers, James Clayton Grainger Jr. and his wife Teresa of Longs, and Scott Grainger and his wife Melodie of Longs; sister, Penny Grainger Pitsinger and her husband Dennis of Little River; and eight loving grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Grainger was predeceased by one sister, Sandra G. Hilburn.
