David Ellis Born, 75, passed away Jan. 15.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Ellis H. and Betty J. Born.
He enjoyed numerous endeavors with his wife Julia. They spent the first twenty years of their marriage in Woodbury, Conn., where they made many lifelong friends. David loved ice skating, tending to home projects and tinkering with things, and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Myrtle Beach where he also served as a reader and treasurer. David graduated from The Ohio State University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Born; brother, Donald Born; and brother-in-law, Bruce Searles.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-six years, Julia A. Nightingale-Born; sister, Carol Searles; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth I. Nightingale; niece, Jennifer Short (Alan); nephews, Peter Searles (Jennifer) and Thomas Searles (Brynn); great-nieces, Jayna Searles and Violet Searles; great-nephews, Christopher Short, Nicholas Short, Cooper Searles and Xander Searles; numerous cousins and close friends.
“Joye Without Ende”—istheinscription from David’s wedding ring.
Celebration of Life Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 408 66th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
