David Earl Collier
LORIS-Funeral services for David Earl Collier, 59, will be held May 19 at noon in the Sanctuary At Good Hope with the Rev. Monty Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Carter Cemetery in Loris.
Mr. Collier passed away May 16 in McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
David was the son of the late William Collier and Nina Harris. He enjoyed going to the races with Troy and spending time with his family. He was very dedicated to his job with Waccamaw Management/Beach Colony for 23 years.
In addition to his father, David was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Jane "Sissy" Coulter; father-in-law, Johnny Johnson; stepfather, C.B. Harris; granddaughter, Alixes Hursey; and grandson, Austin Hursey.
In addition to his mother, Nina Harris, survivors include his wife of 35 years, Laura Collier; a son, John David Collier; a daughter, Angela Maria Hursey (Alix); mother-in-law, Vicky Purkey; best friend/brother, Troy Gause and his fiance, Gloria Buffkin; best friend/sister, Faye Hancock; three grandchildren, Brandon "Boogie" Stalvey, Ashton Stalvey and Emmy Herring; four stepgrandchildren, Matthew Stewart, Damien Cribb, Elijah Hursey and Luke Hursey; two sisters, Barbara Ann Hudson (Hugie), and Debra Moore; two brothers-in-law, Larry Johnson and Wendell Brown; an adopted daughter, Alexandra "Lexi" Quillen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Loris Recreational Center, 311 Heritage Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
