David C. Chestnut
A graveside service for David C. Chestnut, 60, were held April 18 in Chestnut Cemetery in Conway.
Mr. Chestnut passed away April 7 at his home. David was born in Conway Sept. 11, 1960, to Cliff Vale Chestnut and Shirley Hucks Miller of Conway.
David was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Chestnut; his grandparents, the Rev. J.A. Hucks and wife Hattie Jordan Hucks, and Donnie and Thelma Chestnut; a sister, Sheila Dean Chestnut; and a son, David Keul Chestnut.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Hucks Miller and her husband James; his wife, Judy Chestnut of Gaffney; his sons, Bobby and Dean Cathcart; a brother, Mark Chestnut; sister, Lisa Chestnut Hill, and Matthew and Brittney Chestnut of Gastonia, N.C.; and a granddaughter, Britian Kuel of Ohio.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
