David M. Bruton
Funeral services for David M. Bruton, 59, will be held Aug. 6 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel officiated by the Rev. John Holmes. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bruton passed away unexpectedly Aug. 2 in the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Born Aug. 8, 1961 in Conway, David was the son of the late Tom and Rosanne Bruton.
David is survived by his niece, Heather Ann Bruton; his nephew, Matthew Thomas Bruton; Matthew’s wife, Maison Bruton; and his sister-in-law, Alice Bruton.
David is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Rosanne Bruton; and his brother, Tommy Bruton.
David worked in sales in the construction and hardware industries. He was a big fan of NASCAR and truly lived out the phrase, “huntin’, fishin’, and lovin’ everyday.”
He adored his niece, “LuLu”, and his nephew, Matt. David also loved to spend time with his friends at their Wednesday night supper club. David never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who met him.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 11 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tenn. 38120 or to Delta Waterfowl, P.O. Box 3128, Bismarck, N.D. 58502.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
