David Bruce MacPhee
David Bruce MacPhee, 77, passed away Aug. 22 at his residence with his loving wife Rachel and his son Jamie by his side.
He was a beloved son, husband, father and brother.
The son of the late Elmer J. and Elsie J. MacPhee (Jendrick), he leaves behind his wife of 53 years Rachel (Day) MacPhee his son, Jamie and his wife Amanda; his brother, Gordon and his wife Barbara; and his fur baby, Lilo, along with his extended family and friends, who will miss him.
Mr. MacPhee proudly served his country in the US Army Reserve. He served on the Holden Fire Department for 20 years, and he and Rachel were active members of NAFCA for many years.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangement. Call (843) 294-0011.
