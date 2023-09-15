David B. Chestnut
Funeral services for David B. Chestnut, 82, will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw and the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial, with military honors and Masonic rites, will be held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Chestnut passed away Sept. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 19, 1941 in Conway, he was the son of the late Duke Davis Chestnut and Virgie Lee Long Chestnut. Mr. Chestnut was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a former youth and adult Sunday school teacher. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and then again in the National Guard.
Mr. Chestnut retired from International Paper after more than 30 years of service. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #65 and D.A.V., Unit 57.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Along with his parents, Mr. Chestnut was predeceased by a sister, Eunice Hardee; and grandson, Blake J. Rabon.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Joyce Calder Chestnut; two children, Lisa Ann Rabon (Palmer) and their daughter Brooke Caitlyn Hardee (Laz) of Conway, and Kevin D. Chestnut (Kara) and their son Kaleb of Conway; two great-grandchildren, Anistyn and Mylah (who is on the way); two brothers, Roger Chestnut (Sonya) and Joe Chestnut (Dorothy) of Conway; and one sister, Nell Anderson (Kenny) of Conway.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5201 Highway 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.