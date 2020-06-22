CONWAY—David A. Whitener, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in the Maple Hill Estates community of Conway on June 6, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 6, 1952 in Beckley, West Virginia, David was the son of Earl Whitener Jr. and Bonnie Shuff Whitener of Beckley.
He enjoyed a rewarding and fulfilling career in the cemetery and funeral industry and was on the speakers’ circuit for the National Cemetery Association, speaking at conferences across the nation.
David received a lifetime achievement award from the Southern Cemetery Cremation and Funeral Association and was past-president of the NC/SC Cemetery Association. He received a second lifetime achievement award from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. David was also instrumental in establishing insurance funded pre-arranged funeral policies in the state of West Virginia.
In addition to his long career, David was also an accomplished musician for more than 50 years. His easy spirit and warm smile endeared him to everyone who knew him. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends and days spent with his furry pal Max.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Robin S. Whitener; sons Lew (Carrie) Whitener of Beckley, West Virginia, Eric (Kristian) Whitener of North Myrtle Beach and Jeffrey (Charlene) Whitener of Conway; granddaughter Dakota Whitener, whom he loved beyond words, and to whom he was affectionately known as “Wolfie”; his parents Earl and Bonnie Whitener of Beckley and siblings Steve (Susie Kay) Whitener and Susan (Bryan) Belcher, both of Beckley, and Tim Whitener and Tom (Teresa) Whitener, both of Charleston, West Virginia
Graveside services were held June 9 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach, officiated by the Rev. Lawrence Willoughby.
Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to a food bank in your local community.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
