David A. Domagala
David A. Domagala of Conway passed away June 23 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 31, 1978 in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of Andrezej Domagala and Jolanta Klaczany Domagala.
Mr. Domagala is survived by his children, Keith Domagala, Donovan Childres and Anna Domagala; one brother, Jesse Bellinger; three nieces and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Family will receive friends June 28 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.