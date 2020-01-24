MYRTLE BEACH—Darrin Lee Ambrose, 51, husband of Angela Ambrose, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 18.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Darrin was the son of the late Joseph and Carol Ambrose.
He served his country as an MP with the United States Air Force Security Forces. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed golf, as well as walking his dogs, Jasmine Marie and Luna Belle, on the beach.
His family meant the world to him and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially on holidays.
Darrin was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law Anthony Plescia and grandmother Helen.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Angela Ambrose; sister Suzette Galanti; mother and father in-law Sante and Lina Plescia; sister- in- law Sandra Pileggi (Daniel) and brother- in- law Robert Plescia (Jaimie); niece Jessica Pileggi; godson and nephew Robert Plescia; nephew Nicholas Plescia; goddaughter and niece Danielle Pileggi; godson and nephew Gavin Galanti and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
A funeral service was held Jan. 21 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 25. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DiGiacomo Funeral Home Saturday from 8 -9:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Darrin’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
