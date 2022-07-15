Darrell Edward Jent
LORIS-Darrell Edward Jent, 75, passed away July 13 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Sept. 14, 1946 in High Point, N.C., he was the son of the late Bufort Jent and the late Barbara Montgomery Jent Peele Moody. He was a gentle and loving giant, who was a blessing to all who knew him.
Survivors include his two sisters, Linda Coats-Shannon from Loris and Karen Christine Dowdy and her husband Richard of Jamestown, N.C.; brother, Richard Peele and his wife Angie of Archdale, N.C.; four sons; one daughter; and his grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Please sign Mr. Jent’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
