Darrell G. Barfield
A graveside service for Darrell G. Barfield, 65, will be held June 7 at 3 p.m. in State Branch Cemetery with the Rev. James Barfield officiating. Mr. Barfield of Conway passed away June 4 at his residence.
Mr. Barfield was the son of Margaret Barfield and the late Fred W. “Billy” Barfield. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one daughter, Libby Jo Larrimore Barfield; and one sister, Lorita Parker.
Mr. Darrell loved to go fishing and enjoyed playing the guitar with his special friend Dennis. He was an auto mechanic by trait.
Surviving Mr. Barfield is his mother, Margaret Barfield; two sisters, Bonita Rabon and Rosita King; and one grandchild, Annalisa Larrimore. Please remember to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
