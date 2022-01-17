Darlene Adkins Gleason
FLORENCE-Darlene Adkins Gleason, 70, passed away Jan. 15 in McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.
Born Jan. 19, 1951 in Jacksonville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Wesley Adkins and the late Beulah Mae Russ Adkins.
Ms. Gleason was a member of Socastee Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Larry W. Gleason and his wife Tina of Florence; a daughter, Tammy Skiba and her husband Ray of Conway; five grandchildren, Joshua Gleason and his wife Allie, Stephanie Gleason and her husband Chris, Katherine Ayers and her husband Aaron, Paula Osborn and Susan Jordan; and eight great-grandchildren, Kim, Emmett, Serenity, Laura, Thomas, Vallery, Alan and Tonya.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Gleason was predeceased by her son, Daniel Gleason.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Please sign Ms. Gleason’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
