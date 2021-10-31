Dara Dorman Shaw Holmes

Funeral services for Dara Dorman Shaw Holmes, 52, will be held Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with Pastor John Sullivan officiating. A visitation will be held immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. Committal services will be private.

Mrs. Holmes passed away Oct. 21 in McLeod Seacoast in Little River.

Born on April 25, 1969 in Conway, she was the daughter of Marion Odell Dorman and the late Evelyn Boyd Dorman. Dara worked as a paramedic with Horry County Fire and Rescue for twenty-three years until her medical retirement.

She was a member of Advancing the Kingdom Church in Conway. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, outstanding friend and prayer warrior.

Survivors, including her father, are her husband, Tim Holmes of Conway; three children, Zach Cooper and his wife Tara of Myrtle Beach, Jake Cooper and his wife Shelby-Anne of High Point, N.C., and Elijah Shaw of Conway; three grandchildren, Grace Cooper, Bennett Cooper and Avery Cooper; sister, Dana Groome and her husband Brent of Conway; and niece and nephew, Kirby Altman and her husband Clay, and Evan Groome of Conway.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 30637, Myrtle Beach 29588 or Good Hope Baptist Church, 6101 Privetts Road, Conway 29526.

Please sign Mrs. Holmes’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.