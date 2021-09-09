Daniel Keith Singleton
A funeral service for Daniel Keith “Danny” Singleton, 70, will be held in Centenary United Methodist Church, Conway on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.
The family will hold visitation from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Singleton died Sept. 1 in Conway Medical Center.
Born in Conway, Danny was a son of the late Charles Wesley and Auvoline Dunn Singleton. Never without a project, Danny enjoyed working with his hands to build and repair all things. He helped anyone who had a need and enjoyed finding solutions to problems.
Ever the adventurer, early in his career Danny worked on a shrimp boat and had many interesting stories of that time. Next Danny worked in and around the construction industry performing many jobs including operating tower cranes. Danny became a truck driver - a job that took him and Karen to many interesting places. He began driving for New South Industries in later years retiring from there.
After retirement, Danny was able to spend more time playing bluegrass music both in church as well as in local festivals and events. He enjoyed playing at the radio station in Loris. He and Karen were often found enjoying music at The Gospel Barn, local festivals and the church. Danny was an avid reader with a wealth of knowledge on many subjects. Danny’s warm smile, quick wit, and art of storytelling will surely be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Winn Singleton; grandchildren, Dylan Clark, Rebecca Clark and Kayla Clark; great-grandchildren, Rhyan Grubb and Cadyn Grubb; brother, Gene Singleton (Rhonda); nephews, Duncan Singleton and Winn Singleton; brother-in-law, Warren Winn (Jean Goodman).
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 Hwy 544, Conway 29526.
