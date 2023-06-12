Danny Ray Brown
A graveside service for Danny Ray Brown, 59, will be held June 15 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.
Mr. Brown passed away June 10.
Born April 13,1964 in Conway, he was a son of the late Malcolm Jeffie Brown and Marjorie Viola Peavy Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jeffie “Buddy” Brown; and half-sister, Naomi Lane.
Danny Ray enjoyed deer, duck and turkey hunting and Gamecock football.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Kelli Wasnesky Brown; sons, Daniel Brown (Amber) and Joseph Brown (Kalie); daughter, Harley Brown Lewis (Adam); brother, Bobby Brown (Bobby Jo); sister, Terry Jean Todd; grandchildren, Colton, Kelby and Everly Lewis and Sullivan and Hayes Brown; special friends, Benjamin Jordan, Steve Harrelson, Jody Cox and Tommy Hardee, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
