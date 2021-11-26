Danny Mitchell Poston

A Homecoming Celebration for Danny Mitchell Poston, 67, will be held Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church (3160 SC-45 Loris) with the Rev. Freddie Martin and the Rev. Steven Cash officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service, alongside his angelic parents, in the church cemetery.

Nov. 23 at 6:28 p.m., Danny (AKA-Daddy Rabbit) took his final breath while gazing into the silhouette of various trees from the fading sunset while his soulmate, Nan Holcomb (AKA-Bun Nan) continued to care for him. His only child, Danielle Helen Poston Skipper (AKA-Booger) and the one he called his son, Payne Wallace Skipper Jr. (AKA-Hoss) arrived minutes after his Homecoming Reunion. Mr. Danny took his final breath peacefully with his boots on, surrounded by nature, doing what he loved best. They believe he is finally Home Sweet Home with his Savior.

Mr. Danny was born in Whiteville, N.C., Aug. 26, 1954, as a gift to the late Albert Leon Poston and Sella Marie Smith Poston. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He lived life never giving up and determined to live his days to the fullest!

After the passing of his father, he needed to get his mother up and moving. So, he had the brilliant idea to use his outgoing personality to start a nonprofit, karaoke-style, fun-night-out adventure called Danny’s Place. At Danny ‘s Place guests were always welcome to come smile, be loved, dance, sing, pour out their emotions, or be prayed for -- all while having a fun time surrounded by lifelong friends.

Danny’s Place traveled to many senior citizen centers and multiple nursing homes per request where he continued to bring life to every room he entered! He always encouraged everyone to get up and move no matter where he saw them. He was completely still only while he rested his body for the next glorious day.

People probably were at least five minutes late to their next adventures if they ran into him in town as he may have talked a little bit. If he wasn’t in town he was likely in the woods on an adventurous hunt or throwing a fishing pole into the honey hole. He encouraged everyone to live every breathe for the Lord like he tried his best to do.