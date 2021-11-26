Danny Mitchell Poston
A Homecoming Celebration for Danny Mitchell Poston, 67, will be held Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church (3160 SC-45 Loris) with the Rev. Freddie Martin and the Rev. Steven Cash officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service, alongside his angelic parents, in the church cemetery.
Nov. 23 at 6:28 p.m., Danny (AKA-Daddy Rabbit) took his final breath while gazing into the silhouette of various trees from the fading sunset while his soulmate, Nan Holcomb (AKA-Bun Nan) continued to care for him. His only child, Danielle Helen Poston Skipper (AKA-Booger) and the one he called his son, Payne Wallace Skipper Jr. (AKA-Hoss) arrived minutes after his Homecoming Reunion. Mr. Danny took his final breath peacefully with his boots on, surrounded by nature, doing what he loved best. They believe he is finally Home Sweet Home with his Savior.
Mr. Danny was born in Whiteville, N.C., Aug. 26, 1954, as a gift to the late Albert Leon Poston and Sella Marie Smith Poston. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He lived life never giving up and determined to live his days to the fullest!
After the passing of his father, he needed to get his mother up and moving. So, he had the brilliant idea to use his outgoing personality to start a nonprofit, karaoke-style, fun-night-out adventure called Danny’s Place. At Danny ‘s Place guests were always welcome to come smile, be loved, dance, sing, pour out their emotions, or be prayed for -- all while having a fun time surrounded by lifelong friends.
Danny’s Place traveled to many senior citizen centers and multiple nursing homes per request where he continued to bring life to every room he entered! He always encouraged everyone to get up and move no matter where he saw them. He was completely still only while he rested his body for the next glorious day.
People probably were at least five minutes late to their next adventures if they ran into him in town as he may have talked a little bit. If he wasn’t in town he was likely in the woods on an adventurous hunt or throwing a fishing pole into the honey hole. He encouraged everyone to live every breathe for the Lord like he tried his best to do.
Mr. Danny leaves behind his daughter (Booger); her precious mother, Helen Poston Jones; son-in-law (Hoss); two grandboogers the light of his every day, Delana Danielle Skipper and Stathan Wallace Skipper; his soulmate (Bun Nan); his one and only sister, the family glue, Janice Ward (Bill); three loving, grateful brothers, Albert Poston (Cheryl), Rick Poston (Kim) and Jerry Poston; second dad to nephew, Matthew Poston (AKA-Lil Jerry); many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family too numerous to name individually.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Danny P. wished to gift his beloved family and friends with a celebration of life, final show at Danny’s Place, so the family will honor his request. Nov. 27 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Danny’s Place (4700 Adrian Highway Conway) the family will receive friends and celebrate Mr. Danny’s life.
The family appreciates all the loving support that has been and continues to be extended. Please leave an encouraging word or memory for the family on their tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
Memorials can be made in Mr. Danny’s memory to Conway Adult Day Care 3320 Fourth Ave. Conway 29526.
The family is under the care of special friends at Johnson Funeral Home (290 Ninth Ave. of Aynor 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
