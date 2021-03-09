Danny Gerard Millwood
Memorial services for Danny Gerard Millwood, 69, will be held March 12 at 11 a.m. in Garden City Chapel.
Danny passed away March 6 at home in Murrells Inlet.
Born Aug. 30, 1951, in Conway, he was a son of the late Charles E. Millwood and Frances Gillespie Millwood. Danny grew up in Myrtle Beach. He graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and the University of South Carolina before working in management for the Waccamaw Pottery and Burroughs and Chapin companies.
Danny was predeceased by a brother, Charles E. Millwood Jr.
Surviving are his wife, Cookie Chestnut Millwood; daughter, Leigh; son, Matt and his wife Kirby; sister, Barbara Geroca; and many nephews.
Memorials may be made to Tidelands Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29544 or to Garden City Chapel, 316 Dogwood Drive North, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
