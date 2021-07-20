Daniel Randy Martin
Daniel Randy Martin, 57, of Supply, N.C., passed away July 4 due to complications after surgery.
Danny was born Nov. 3, 1963 in Charlotte, N.C., to Jewel and Ernest Martin.
Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Diane; brothers, Ronnie and William Duke; and grandson. Nicholas.
Left to cherish Danny's memory are his daughter, Kimberly Martin; twin sister, Donna Martin Lanier; his brother, David Duke; five grandchildren, Destiny, Donovan, Aarmonnie, Tytianna and Honestly, along with nine nieces and nephews; and 17 great- nieces and great-nephews.
Danny served his country for four years as an Army sergeant after enrolling at the age of 17. He rose to be an E-5 sergeant. After leaving the Army, he made a career as a painter and for more than 20 years, he worked beside his best friend, Frank Santen.
Dan was a real outdoorsman. If he wasn't out riding his motorcycle, he could be found fishing by the lake and telling stories and jokes that would have everyone laughing until they cried.
He wouldn't hesitate to give away his last dollar or help somebody in need. He loved Indian motorcycles, dogs, kids and cowboy movies, especially John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.
His humor and love for life will be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements for his memorial are pending.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
