Danny James Wilfong
A memorial service for Danny James Wilfong, 78, will be held Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., on Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Additional services in Virginia will be announced.
Mr. Wilfond passed away Sept. 20.
Born in Bartow, W.Va., he was a son of the late Earl and Mabel Collins Wilfong. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served for nine years as a corpsman and operating room technician. He also proudly served on the USS Forrestal and at Da Nang during the Vietnam War. Mr. Wilfong was a recipient of the Bronze Star.
He worked as a senior security specialist with the U.S. Department of State for 22 years. Mr. Wilfong was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Stafford County, Va., for many years and attended Christ United Church in Myrtle Beach.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sitting outside. He especially loved children, but hated cats, except for Mr. Daggers. Mr. Wilfong was a fan of all Washington, D.C., sports teams and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
He and his wife were frequent visitors of the 501 Eggs Up Grill and were members of the Friday Veterans Group. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Barbara Banton Wilfong of Conway; one daughter, Leslie Michelle Wilfong (Kathy Smith) of Summerville; one son, Brian Scott Wilfong (Mary Gaughran Wilfong) of Summerville; two grandsons, Hunter Garrett Wilfong and Thomas James Wilfong of Summerville; two sisters, Linda Travers of Stuart, Fla., and Delores Kay Jeans of Hollywood, Fla.; and one brother, Dharl Wilfong of Chambersburg, Pa.
