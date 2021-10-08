Danna Enn Small

AYNOR-Danna Enn Small, 47, died Oct. 5.

Born Oct. 22, 1973 in Dade City, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Dewey Edward Stevens and Virgie Martin Stevens.

Ms. Small was a loving mother, sister and friend. She had a kind heart and was one of the sweetest souls you would ever meet. She was a Daddy’s girl and loved her boys and was very proud of them.

Ms. Small is survived by her three sons, Justin R. Small (Kimberly Shepherd), Jacob W. Lightsey (Shawna Pomante), and Jayden J. Roberts; one brother, the Rev. David Edward Stevens (Michelle); two sisters, Dreama Lightsey (Lawrence) and Dawn Bryant (Stevie), along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. David and Michelle Stevens.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.