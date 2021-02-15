Bryan A. Daniels
Bryan A. Daniels, 64, of Myrtle Beach passed away Feb. 7 in Conway Medical Center.
He was born to Major and Clara Wiggins Daniels Oct. 2, 1956, in Dillon.
Bryan graduated from Dillon High School and worked for CSX Transportation for 29 years.
He married Rhonda Atkinson, his Sugardoll, in 1993, who survives him.
Bryan is also survived by daughters, Clara “Di” Moore (Charlie) and Cari Laney (Dustin); grandchildren, Cameron Moore, Chloe Moore, Sadie Laney and Oliver Laney; brothers, Major Daniels Jr. and Bobby Daniels; sisters, Mary Barfield (Bill), Judy Martin (Vernon), Linda Thibodeau (Raymond) and Cathy Mullican; and brother-in-law, Marvin Frakes.
He was predeceased by a brother, Russell Daniels; and sisters, Christine Ecklin, Eleanor Owens, Johnny Ivey, Patricia Miller and Evelyn Frakes.
Bryan was known for his love of the beach, and he spent many days with his toes in the sand. Also, he was a diehard Green Bay Packers and South Carolina Gamecocks fan.
In the interest of everyone’s safety, there will be a private memorial service planned for immediate family members only. In lieu of a public memorial, the family asks that friends and loved ones visit a beach when they are able. Whenever they feel the ocean breeze, he will be there.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
